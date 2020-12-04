Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
BOYS BASKETBALL=
Arrowhead 73, Catholic Memorial 64
Brodhead 64, Jefferson 40
Brookfield Central 85, West Allis Nathan Hale 63
Brookfield East 64, Wauwatosa West 50
Cambria-Friesland 67, Fall River 46
Cedar Grove-Belgium 41, Sheboygan Christian 25
Columbus Catholic 69, Owen-Withee 56
Edgerton 77, Turner 45
Marquette University 67, Germantown 65
Mauston 55, Adams-Friendship 38
Mosinee 78, Tomahawk 30
Muskego 76, Waukesha North 62
Oak Creek 67, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 41
Rhinelander 70, Wausau East 43
Sheboygan Area Luth. 93, Random Lake 31
The Prairie School 62, University School of Milwaukee 51
West Allis Central 89, Greendale 54
Whitefish Bay 44, West Bend West 39
Wisconsin Dells 66, Wautoma 63
Wisconsin Lutheran 99, Waterford 53
GIRLS BASKETBALL=
Brillion 54, New Holstein 47
Brookfield Central 65, West Allis Nathan Hale 35
Cedarburg 55, Homestead 43
Dominican 51, Racine St. Catherine’s 27
Freedom 64, Oconto Falls 15
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 42, Gillett 41
Kaukauna 62, Oshkosh West 39
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 74, Berlin 39
Martin Luther 77, Shoreland Lutheran 34
Oconomowoc 58, Waukesha South 38
Parkview 31, Williams Bay 28
Pewaukee 57, New Berlin West 44
Pius XI Catholic 73, New Berlin Eisenhower 67
Prescott 66, Somerset 59
Randolph 91, Cambria-Friesland 27
Stratford 44, Prentice 20
Watertown 38, Lake Country Lutheran 28
Wauwatosa East 62, The Prairie School 29
West De Pere 61, Menasha 34
Xavier 74, New London 51
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/