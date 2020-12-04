Erdogan says he hopes France gets rid of President Macron

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s president has renewed his vitriolic attacks on French President Emmanuel Macron, saying he hopes France will get rid of him soon. Speaking after Friday prayers in Istanbul, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Macron “trouble” for France, saying the country was experiencing a dangerous time under his leadership. Erdogan also said France has lost its credibility as an intermediary of the Minsk group, which was created in the 1990s to encourage peaceful resolution for the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. Erdogan’s comments come amid harsh rhetoric from both leaders. Last month Erdogan said Macron needed his head examined for defending caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad.