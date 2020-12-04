Skip to Content

Ellsworth boys win opener, Dairyland girls teams duel

(WQOW) - Friday's local scores

High school boys basketball

Ellsworth 61, Elk Mound 57 - Anderson (Ellsworth): 21 points; Jensen (Elk Mound): 16 points

Spring Valley 50, Pepin/Alma 29

Somerset 55, Stanley-Boyd 47

Marshfield Columbus 69, Owen-Withee 56

High school girls basketball

Fall Creek 55, Altoona 42

Durand 57, Mondovi 31

Prairie Farm 53, Colfax 33

Blair-Taylor 58, Whitehall 51

Melrose-Mindoro 71, Augusta 46

Lincoln 48, Gilmanton 22

Ellsworth 63, Baldwin-Woodville 55

