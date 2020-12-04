Ellsworth boys win opener, Dairyland girls teams duel

Ellsworth boys win opener, Dairyland girls teams duelUpdated
(WQOW) - Friday's local scores
High school boys basketball
Ellsworth 61, Elk Mound 57 - Anderson (Ellsworth): 21 points; Jensen (Elk Mound): 16 points
Spring Valley 50, Pepin/Alma 29
Somerset 55, Stanley-Boyd 47
Marshfield Columbus 69, Owen-Withee 56
High school girls basketball
Fall Creek 55, Altoona 42
Durand 57, Mondovi 31
Prairie Farm 53, Colfax 33
Blair-Taylor 58, Whitehall 51
Melrose-Mindoro 71, Augusta 46
Lincoln 48, Gilmanton 22
Ellsworth 63, Baldwin-Woodville 55