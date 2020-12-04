Eau Claire motel owner at risk of shutdown denies wrongdoing

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The owner of an Eau Claire motel that the city is suing to shut down says there is nothing illegal happening at his facility.

Hitesh Patel, owner of the Regency Inn and Suites told News 18 there is nothing bad going on at the motel.

The Eau Claire Attorney's Office said in a lawsuit filed on Friday uses phrases like "a well-known den of illegal activity," "worst hotel in the city of Eau Claire" and "a nuisance." It also calls it an "almost completely lawless environment."

News 18 asked if we could go inside the motel but that request was denied by the owner.

Patel said the health department was recently at the motel and it passed inspection. News 18 has learned that inspection was just of the pool area.

Patel denied any wrongdoing to News 18 and said he has not been served the lawsuit by the city yet.

Reviews of the motel on Hotels.com say things like, "run down and filled with questionable people," "close to being a crack house" and "house of horrors."

See some of the reviews below:

It’s a house of horrors. We felt very unsafe. Did not want to leave our truck unattended. Left the premises within a half hour of check in. They refused to return our money because we had been there more than 15 minutes, even though we had not use a thing in the room, except the tv, which had a faulty remote. Terrible, terrible, terrible. You should remove this premises from your list of hotels. No one should stay there. Wenda

THIS HOTEL WAS DRUG RIDDEN!!! Hot tub had a tree growing out of it. The room was very dirty. The bed looked like it had been slept in, the paint was peeling off the walls, the stench of POT was horrible. The clerk was very rude and they wouldn’t return any money after I refused to stay their with my children. As I am talking with the clerk, a guy walks in and asks for more toilet paper. She yells at him for smoking and the loud, offensive conversations. He shrugged his shoulders and said oh well.... Candi