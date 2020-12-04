Eau Claire Attorney’s Office files suit to close Regency Inn and Suites

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A motel on South Hastings Way in Eau Claire may no longer be in business because of a large number of police calls as police call it the worst hotel in the city for illegal activity.

In a press release sent out by the Eau Claire Police Department, Chief Matt Rokus says back in 2016 the Regency Inn and Suites at 1828 S. Hastings Way was identified as "one of the most problematic properties in our community."

Rokus points to drug trafficking, illicit drug use, human trafficking, domestic violence, assault and other forms of violence.

Rokus said hotel management was informed of all the police calls. He said the department has also provided management with training on crime prevention and best practices.

"It is clear the business practices at the Regency Inn and Suites contribute to the criminal victimization of community members, particularly our vulnerable populations," Rokus said. "Therefore, the Eau Claire City Attorney’s Office has filed suit in Eau Claire County Court asking for the ordered closure of this business and sale of the property. The basis of this lawsuit is the compilation of Eau Claire Police Department incident reports

and documentation of the persistent crime occurring at this business."

Eau Claire police note that many community members experience homelessness and rely on motels for housing. Police say a coalition of community groups and government agencies has been formed to find housing options for people who may be displaced if the motel is closed.

With that said, the property is zoned as a shopping district which means guests are not allowed to stay at motels longer than 30 days if the rooms do not include cooking equipment. Authorities say people have been staying there longer than a month for the past few years.

The lawsuit filed in Eau Claire County Court uses phrases like "a well-known den of illegal activity," "worst hotel in the city of Eau Claire" and "a nuisance." It also calls it an "almost completely lawless environment."

The suit names Hitesh Patel as the owner of the property. The lawsuit calls him a passive owner who values the profits and turns a blind eye to illegal activity.

Neighbors in the area report a lot of people coming and going for short visits throughout the night and day, many with out-of-state license plates. Police say that is consistent with the sale and purchase of illegal drugs.

Another concern listed in the lawsuit is the close proximity to Memorial High School. Authorities say neighbors have expressed concern about illegal activity being less than 1/2 mile away from the school.

Police add they have done sex trafficking sting operations at the motel in the past. Some of those had children present.

There are a number of public health issues noted in the lawsuit including feces, blood and other bodily fluids left on common area walls for months at a time; room doors without workable locks; walls with holes, leaks and unhealthy sanitation.

An exhibit submitted by the attorney's office, the motel has averaged more than 300 incidents per 100 rooms in the past two years. Last year, that number was 350. The next highest motel in the city was Motel 6 with 125 calls per 100 rooms.

Ultimately, the lawsuit calls for the closure of the motel, the sale of the property and the removal of furniture, equipment and other personal property.

Patel has 20 days to respond to the suit which was filed on Friday morning.

News 18 reached out to the Regency for comment but the owner and manager were not immediately available.