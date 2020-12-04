DNR announces wolf season in Wisconsin

Wisconsin (WAOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has announced an official wolf season.

It will begin Nov. 6, 2021.

Gray wolves were delisted from the federal list of endangered species beginning Jan. 4, 2021.

The wolf population and delisting the animal has been controversial. With some critics arguing the population hasn't stabilized enough. While farmers have expressed frustrations with wolves killing their livestock.

At last count, there were 1,034 wolves in Wisconsin.

"The DNR has successfully managed gray wolves for decades and will continue to follow the science and laws that influence our management," the DNR said in a release. "All wolf management, including hunting and trapping, will be conducted in a transparent and deliberative process, in which public and tribal participation is encouraged."

Until the official season goes into effect, the DNR says it is unlawful to shoot a wolf unless there is an immediate threat to human safety. The DNR says you can shoot and kill wolves on private land if they are in the act of killing, wounding or biting a domestic animal.

"If you suspect wolves in the depredation of livestock, pets or hunting dogs, or if wolves are exhibiting threatening or dangerous behavior, contact USDA-Wildlife Services staff immediately," the DNR said in a release. "If in northern Wisconsin, call 1-800-228-1368 or 715-369-5221; if in southern Wisconsin, call 1-800-433-0663 or 920-324-4514."