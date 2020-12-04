BCA identifies state trooper who fired weapon in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (AP) — State investigators have identified the state trooper who fired his weapon during a shooting in Albert Lea in which the alleged suspect was injured after wounding three people, including an officer. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Friday that Trooper Steven Quern has been with the Minnesota State Patrol for 15 years. The BCA said earlier this week that Devin Weiland, 21, suffered shrapnel injuries but it was not immediately clear whether he was shot. Weiland faces multiple counts after allegedly opening fire at an apartment complex early Sunday. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney to comment on his behalf.