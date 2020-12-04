Asia Today: Seoul enforces distancing rules amid fresh spike

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s capital has begun enforcing stricter distancing rules as the country added nearly 600 new coronavirus cases for the second straight day. The restrictions require large stores, gyms, movie theaters, barbershops and amusement parks to shut after 9 p.m., and restaurants to provide only deliveries and takeouts after that time. Public transportation will also be reduced after 9 p.m. in an aim to discourage unnecessary gatherings. The agency says most of the new cases came from the densely populated Seoul area where health officials are struggling to track infections tied to various places, including hospitals, churches, schools, saunas and gyms.