Army Corps withdraws plan to charge for reservoir water

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s attorney general says the Army Corps of Engineers has reversed course on an Obama-era proposal to charge for water drawn from reservoirs that the Corps manages. North Dakota Republican Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem headed the effort that was also backed by attorneys general from Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. They sent a letter last year to the Trump administration asking that the proposal be withdrawn. Stenehjem said it would have usurped states’ authority over their own water. He says that in North Dakota, 75% of Missouri River water could have been subjected to fees.