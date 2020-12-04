24/7 All Paws Pet Wash opening in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A new, convenient way to wash your pets will soon open in Eau Claire.

The All Paws Pet Wash located off Highway 93 at the BP Corner Store will have a soft opening Saturday, December 5.

The 24/7 self-serve dog wash is one of 625 locations across the country.

President Keith Caldwell said he manufactured the first one in Belvidere, Illinois in 2009 when he first got out of school after his dog "Paw" passed away.

Caldwell said his pet wash serves a niche between going to a groomer and bathing your dog at home.

Whether purchasing a wash through the app or right at the station, it provides six different soaps and shampoos, a rinse cycle, a hair dryer, and a vacuum.

"Bathing a dog at home is a chore," Caldwell said. "It is definitely a chore where different breeds of dogs have a certain amount of hair that of course after the wash, you're doing more cleanup than you're actually washing the dog. So here we like to say your mess is our success because you can actually wash the dog and not worry about the mess afterwards. At home you could have damage to your tub, damage to your plumbing, damage to your ventilation."

A wash starts at $15 for 20 minutes. On the mobile app, bulk washes price down to $10 a wash, and a monthly membership with a wash pack can lower to $5 per wash.

The soft opening at their Highway 93 location will be on December 5 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and the soft opening at their location in Menomonie will also be 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Pets can get free washes and free treats.