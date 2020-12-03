Why has the weather been so pleasant?

November's high temperature average ranked 8th amongst the warmest highs for the month. Now December is trying to make it's own, similar statement.

Thursday we'll see our 4th day of warmer than average temperatures and more sunshine. We did start the morning considerably warmer due to a weak wave bringing us cloud cover overnight.

We'll see some of that cloud cover throughout the day along with winds a bit breezy from the west. Winds speeds will be from 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20+. This will make high temperatures in the low 40's feel like the low 30's.

So, what's causing this longer period of quiet, comfortable, and pleasant weather? Our large scale, upper-level jet stream pattern is responsible for the lovely weather.

Currently, we're setup in a 'blocking' pattern. A large region of high pressure out in the Pacific Ocean is causing our jet stream to setup a large ridge of higher pressure over the Rocky Mountains.

This pattern stops, or 'blocks', cyclone development through the mountains and instead forces new systems to go around that center of high pressure. Thus, they move much further north and east of us. This tends to lead us into a period of dry weather, quiet, and clear weather like what we have.