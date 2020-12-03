VP-elect Harris picks Tina Flournoy to be her chief of staff

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has named veteran Democratic strategist Tina Flournoy as her chief of staff. Flournoy’s appointment as Harris’ top staffer adds to a team of advisers led by Black women. Flournoy has served as chief of staff for former President Bill Clinton since 2013. That follows a career that took her to top posts at the Democratic National Committee, in the presidential campaigns of former Vice President Al Gore and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and with the American Federation of Teachers. Former colleagues describe Flournoy as a no-nonsense operative who has both policy and political chops.