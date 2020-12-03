Viewer picture: red rainbow looking away from the sunset

Sunsets are very photogenic, but News 18 viewer Laura Kasdorf noticed a phenomenon that, while not rare, doesn't happen very often. She made sure to look in the opposite direction of the sunset, too, to get the whole picture. What she saw was a red rainbow, and told Stormtracker 18 that the pictures didn't do it justice.

This formed in the same way a rainbow forms, but just near sunset, so the timing has to be just right. While there wasn't rain today, there must have been just enough water droplets in those clouds that were exiting around sunset to refract the light into a rainbow. It shows up all red for the same reason the predominant sunset color is red.

As the sun gets low in the sky, the rays of light pass through more atmosphere because the rays are moving through the atmosphere at a sharp angle as opposed to during the day when the light is coming from almost straight above. The atmosphere will scatter out the colors that have shorter wavelengths like blues, purples, and greens while the longer wavelength colors like red will still make it through. Since we were near sunset, the only color that made it was red.

