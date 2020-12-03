Vaccine rollout barrels on with health disparity in backseat

Getting a COVID-19 vaccine to the right people could change the course of the pandemic in the United States. But who are the right people? As the decision looms for President-elect Joe Biden’s incoming administration, a new analysis argues for targeting the first vaccines to the same low-income Black, Hispanic and Native American households that have disproportionately suffered from the coronavirus. But no one has committed to the idea. It would be a significant shift from the current population-based method adopted by Operation Warp Speed.