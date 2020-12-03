UWEC cancels spring break, study abroad

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Students at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire will not be spending a week in search of warmer weather this year as the university has put the kibosh to spring break.

Provost Patricia Kleine said in an email to students and staff that classes will now be held the week of March 22. She says while they appreciate the value of time off, "sending thousands of Blugolds off for a full week of travel is simply not wise given the widespread outbreak of the virus."

The spring semester will begin on February 1 as previously scheduled but end a week earlier. All classes will be wrapped up by May 14.

Study abroad and immersion programs for spring 2021 have also been put on hold.