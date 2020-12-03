US to reduce staff at Baghdad embassy amid regional tensions

BAGHDAD (AP) — U.S. and Iraqi officials say the U.S. is withdrawing some staff from its embassy in Baghdad, temporarily reducing personnel amid regional security concerns. U.S. Ambassador Mathew Tueller said the reduction wouldn’t affect the mission’s work, adding that he’ll continue to carry out his duties from the embassy for the “foreseeable future.” It wasn’t immediately clear how many personnel were to be withdrawn. Tueller didn’t elaborate in his video statement posted Thursday on Twitter. A U.S. official said the decision stems from concern about a possible Iranian retaliatory strike on the first anniversary of the U.S. strike that killed a top Iranian general, Qassim Soleimani, near Baghdad’s airport in early January.