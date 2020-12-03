Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

9:23 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL=

Beaver Dam 77, Baraboo 25

Boscobel 59, Riverdale 46

Central Wisconsin Christian 73, Dodgeland 54

Darlington 84, Iowa-Grant 53

De Pere 78, Ashwaubenon 69

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 62, Gilmanton 46

Edgar 66, Rib Lake 31

Fall Creek 81, Altoona 69

Fennimore 60, Southwestern 53

Flambeau 69, Cornell 24

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 61, Winneconne 46

Kiel 81, Young Coggs Prep 37

Lake Country Lutheran 77, Living Word Lutheran 51

Lena 61, Suring 37

Nicolet 74, Hartford Union 52

Oconto 75, Sevastopol 30

Pewaukee 79, New Berlin West 54

Pius XI Catholic 95, New Berlin Eisenhower 80

Richland Center 71, New Lisbon 55

Rio 68, Markesan 53

River Ridge 64, Potosi 42

Saint Croix Central 66, Elk Mound 17

Slinger 48, Port Washington 41

Somerset 64, Webster 36

Two Rivers 56, Chilton 38

Valders 70, New Holstein 56

Waupun 45, Kewaskum 44

Wausaukee 50, Niagara 39

Wonewoc-Center 37, Kickapoo 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Dodgeville vs. Wisconsin Heights, ccd.

Dominican vs. Shoreland Lutheran, ppd.

Pittsville vs. Tigerton, ccd.

Port Edwards vs. Marathon, ccd.

Winter vs. Lac Courte Oreilles, ccd.

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

Almond-Bancroft 46, Mauston 26

Beaver Dam 106, Baraboo 37

Black Hawk 80, New Glarus 40

Cashton 74, Brookwood 28

Colfax 74, Elmwood/Plum City 49

Evansville 59, East Troy 42

Flambeau 61, Cornell 30

Freedom 64, Oconto Falls 15

Luxemburg-Casco 54, Denmark 25

Marshall 62, Columbus 30

Mukwonago 64, Janesville Parker 23

Notre Dame 82, Appleton East 66

Random Lake 59, Sheboygan Area Luth. 38

Turner 53, Whitewater 44

Wauzeka-Steuben 56, North Crawford 28

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 65, Watertown Luther Prep 63

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Barron vs. Ladysmith, ppd.

Cameron vs. Spooner, ppd.

Clear Lake vs. Unity, ccd.

Northwestern vs. Cumberland, ppd.

