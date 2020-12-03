Old Abes wrestling season slimmed down due to Covid

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Memorial's new wrestling coach is no stranger to chin straps. In fact, he still wears one for UW-Eau Claire football.

Sam Burzynski plays defense back for the Blugolds, but is now splitting his leadership duties between field and mat.

Burzynski wrestled in high school for Stanley-Boyd, and has been coaching the sport since he graduated.

This season with the Old Abes is his first gig as a head coach.

"Obviously it's a crazy year to start with my first head coaching job," said Burzynski. " I'm excited. I love the kids, they work hard, a lot of energy at practice. Definitely is a challenge with school, football and wrestling, but I've kind of found a balance."

One of the biggest adjustments to high school wrestling this season is their schedule.

The WIAA has limited wrestling competitions to one per week, so Memorial's typical 30 match season has dropped to around six.

Still the team remaining optimistic moving forward.

"Each week we can prepare as much as we can for that team and each person we're facing," said senior Hendrik Boese. "I feel each match will be kind of like a football game rather than five or six matches a week. We can prepare for that one person. Better odds of going undefeated this year, so I like it."

Old Abes first action will be December 12th at Auburndale.