Mural at Black archive in Amsterdam vandalized

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Vandals have daubed white paint over the faces of Black historical figures on a mural outside a Black cultural archive in Amsterdam in what one of the archive’s founders called a racist attack. The vandals also stuck stickers on the mural saying in Dutch “soot-smudge Pete is genocide.” That’s a reference to the long-running and increasingly polarized debate about the children’s holiday season character Black Pete, who is seen by Black activists and others as a racist caricature. One of the founders of The Black Archives said Thursday that he considers the vandalism “an attempt at racist intimidation.” Archive staff have filed a criminal complaint with police.