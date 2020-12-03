Milley urges ‘relook’ at permanent overseas basing of troops

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff says the United States should reconsider its decades-old practice of stationing troops and their families on bases in countries at risk of war, like in South Korea and in the Persian Gulf. Army Gen. Mark Milley says there is “not a lot of enthusiasm” for his view that the military should be more selective in maintaining a presence abroad. He says he strongly favors an overseas U.S. presence but prefers that it be rotational or “episodic” rather than permanent. Milley also says the Pentagon likely faces flat or declining budgets in coming years. He spoke Thursday during an online forum with the United States Naval Institute.