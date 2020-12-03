May cites Cohen for joining Mets, happy to engage fans

NEW YORK (AP) — Trevor May cites new Mets owner Steven Cohen as the reason he accepted New York’s $15.5 million, two-year contract offer. The 31-year-old reliever also was attracted by pitching coach Jeremy Hefner, whom he worked with in Minnesota. He’s a bit of a character, an online gamer who likes to engage fans. He’s a part-time DJ and made sure to check out a deli near Citi Field when he went to New York for a physical this week. He already wants to add a pickle to one of the specialties.