Man charged with killing former Indiana U football player

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man has been charged in the killing of former Indiana University football player and businessman Chris Beaty in downtown Indianapolis in May during unrest following the death of George Floyd. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday that Marcus Anderson has been charged with murder, felony murder, robbery and pointing a firearm for his suspected role in the murder of Beaty and three downtown robberies. The 38-year-old Beaty was shot and killed as he walked through an alley near his apartment building during violence that followed protests over Floyd’s death in Minneapolis and police treatment of African Americans. Online court records do not list an attorney for Anderson who might comment on his behalf.