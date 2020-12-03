Judge refuses to dismiss media charges in Pell trial

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A Supreme Court judge in Australia’s Victoria state has dismissed submissions from news media organizations and journalists that there is no case to answer on charges they breached a gag order on reporting about Cardinal George Pell’s sex abuse convictions in 2018. More charges were tossed out in the case against Australian media outlets prosecuted over reporting of Pell’s abuse convictions. But the judge refused to throw out the bulk of the 87 charges of contempt of court for stories published after the cardinal’s guilty verdict. His child sexual abuse convictions were overturned by Australia’s High Court earlier this year and the cardinal is back in Rome.