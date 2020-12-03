Judge finds probable cause in Kyle Rittenhouse case

KENOSHA, Wis. (WAOW)— A judge ruled there's enough evidence to move forward in the case against Kyle Rittenhouse.

Rittenhouse is accused of fatally shooting two people and injuring another during protests in Kenosha.

The attorney for the 17-year-old from Illinois wanted two charges against him dropped. The judge denied that motion.

Rittenhouse faces several charges including first degree intentional homicide. His attorney has argued self defense.

Rittenhouse is currently out on bond.

Rittenhouse was seated in the office of his lawyer. He wore a mask throughout the proceeding except for a brief moment when he removed the mask when his attorney identified him for the Court.

Court Commissioner Loren Keating determined that probable cause exists to believe Rittenhouse committed felonies and order the case bound over for trial in the county circuit court.

His arraignment is scheduled for January 5 at 1 pm.

Before ruling to bind the case over for trial - the court heard from one witness, Kenosha Police Detective Benjamin Antaramian, who testified briefly under direct examination as to the basis for the charges in the complaint. Antaramian was then cross-examined by Rittenhouse's attorney Mark Richards - who presented as exhibits about a dozen still-frames from video which appear to show Rittenhouse being chased, kicked, struck with a skateboard, and having a gun pointed at him while he was on the ground. Rittenhouse's lawyers have contended that the Illinois teen acted in self-defense and asked that Keating not bind the case over for trial. "The government can go off on their chaotic quest," Richards said prior to Keating's ruling. "But the evidence is clear."

