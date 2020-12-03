Indian movie superstar Rajinikanth to launch political party

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian movie superstar Rajinikanth says he plans to launch his own political party in southern India in January, ending years of speculation by millions of his fans on his political future. He says in a tweet that he will make an announcement on Dec. 31, apparently in relation to legislative elections in Tamil Nadu state expected around June next year. He started taking an active part in politics in 2017. 69-year-old Rajinikanth is one of India’s most popular stars with more than 175 films since 1975, mostly in the Tamil and Telugu languages.