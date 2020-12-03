Hudson hockey blanks Menomonie

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - A five goal first period helped the Hudson High School boys hockey team earn a big road win over Menomonie High School Thursday night.

The Raiders (2-0) took control early and added two more goals in both the second period and third period to win 9-0.

The game was played with limited spectators at Dunn County Ice Arena.

Menomonie (1-1) travels to Tomah Friday night. Hudson is scheduled to host Somerset High School on Saturday.

Other local scores from Thursday:

RAM 8, Viroqua 2

Baldwin-Woodville 2, Somerset 1