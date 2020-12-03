How you can help local health care workers, or receive help yourself

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A local woman is doing her part to "lessen the load" after reading a Washington Post article that detailed how Eau Claire's medical community has been struggling.

Tiffany Leighton-Giffey created the volunteer initiative "lessening the load" just a few days ago.

How it works is volunteers can donate gift cards, or their time, to people working in hospitals who may not have the time or energy after a long day for things like shoveling snow, cooking or taking the dog for a walk.

One volunteer has even offered to wrap Christmas gifts for health care workers who might struggle to find the time to before the holiday.



Leighton-Giffey said so far 23 people have volunteered, and two people have requested assistance.

She said sometimes asking for help can be hard, so people can also nominate someone they know who may need some help. The goal is to connect people willing to help with those who need it.

"I just want to be that link that puts them together,"' Leighton-Giffey said. "I'm hopeful we can alleviate just a little bit of the pressure on our medical community or at least let them know we want to help shoulder the burden."



