Hillary, Chelsea Clinton to tell unheralded heroes’ stories

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hillary Rodham Clinton and her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, are forming HiddenLight Productions, a company they say will tell the stories of people whose voices are often overlooked. Apple TV announced Thursday that it plans to air HiddenLight’s first project, a documentary series called “Gutsy Women,” to be narrated by the Clintons. It was inspired by 2019’s The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience,” which the pair co-authored. The Clintons have partnered with Sam Branson, son of tycoon Sir Richard Branson, in forming HiddenLight. They say they plan more documentaries and other film projects as well.