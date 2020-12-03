Skip to Content

Great weather for finding that perfect tree!

3:34 pm Weather Now
DMA-TO-Observed-Lows-Today

After two bitter cold early December nights, last night stayed in the 20s. In fact, the morning lows were in the mid to upper 20s across all of Western Wisconsin, more than ten degrees above Eau Claire's average low of 15.

Highs continued to be above average, but were a few degrees colder than yesterday in the upper 30s to low 40s. There has been a pretty good breeze today that resulted in wind chills about five to ten degrees colder than the air temperature.

While tonight will be clearer than last night, temperatures will be similar with lows in the low to mid 20s. The wind will be fairly light, so wind chill effect should be minimal. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 30s to near 40 again with a decent amount of sunshine, but unlike today the wind direction will be out of the north, which could result in highs a degree or two cooler though still above average.

The decent weather pattern continues into the weekend, which will make for great weather to pick out a Christmas tree if you haven't already. Saturday morning will be a bit chilly but the afternoon will be above average and partly cloudy. Sunday looks good, too, though it will be a little breezy so we'll just go with two out of three tree rating on that forecast, but it's pretty close to getting 3/3.

Overnight Saturday into Sunday morning there could be some flurries or light snow, but don't expect anything more than a trace of snow and many spots will wake up none the wiser that flakes flew overnight.

Temperatures next week will rise back into the 40s before a cold front starts to move through late in the week, which will set up chances for rain and/or snow Friday through next Sunday. The start of that system will show up in tomorrow evening's 7-Day forecast and we'll be tracking that all next week.

Matt Schaefer

Matt Schaefer was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in July of 2019 and has been our evening meteorologist for News 18 since June of 2016. Prior to that, he was our Saturday meteorologist starting in September 2014.

Matt was born and raised in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. He enjoys all the extremes that mother nature throws at the Badger State: from severe thunderstorms to blizzards to subzero temperatures.

Matt studied meteorology in the Midwest as well, earning his Bachelor’s of Science in Meteorology at Valparaiso University in Indiana. There, Matt was heavily involved in VUTV Weather, the Valpo student chapter of AMS/NWA, and VUSIT (Valparaiso University Storm Intercept Team). He’s logged more than 20,000 miles chasing and studying severe storms all across the country and witnessed nine tornadoes including six in one day!

Matt describes himself as a Wisconsin boy at heart and enjoys cheering for the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, and Admirals just to name a few. He loves simply being outdoors and enjoys the Wisconsin wilderness especially in fall, and whitetail deer season!

Related Articles

Skip to content