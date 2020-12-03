Great weather for finding that perfect tree!

After two bitter cold early December nights, last night stayed in the 20s. In fact, the morning lows were in the mid to upper 20s across all of Western Wisconsin, more than ten degrees above Eau Claire's average low of 15.

Highs continued to be above average, but were a few degrees colder than yesterday in the upper 30s to low 40s. There has been a pretty good breeze today that resulted in wind chills about five to ten degrees colder than the air temperature.

While tonight will be clearer than last night, temperatures will be similar with lows in the low to mid 20s. The wind will be fairly light, so wind chill effect should be minimal. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 30s to near 40 again with a decent amount of sunshine, but unlike today the wind direction will be out of the north, which could result in highs a degree or two cooler though still above average.

The decent weather pattern continues into the weekend, which will make for great weather to pick out a Christmas tree if you haven't already. Saturday morning will be a bit chilly but the afternoon will be above average and partly cloudy. Sunday looks good, too, though it will be a little breezy so we'll just go with two out of three tree rating on that forecast, but it's pretty close to getting 3/3.

Overnight Saturday into Sunday morning there could be some flurries or light snow, but don't expect anything more than a trace of snow and many spots will wake up none the wiser that flakes flew overnight.

Temperatures next week will rise back into the 40s before a cold front starts to move through late in the week, which will set up chances for rain and/or snow Friday through next Sunday. The start of that system will show up in tomorrow evening's 7-Day forecast and we'll be tracking that all next week.