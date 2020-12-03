Former EC County Humane Association accountant will serve time behind bars

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - The former accountant of the Eau Claire County Humane Association is going to spend the next five years behind bars.

That was ordered for Nicolle Wilson by Judge John Manydeeds in Eau Claire County Court on Thursday. She will also serve 10 years probation/extended supervision.

Wilson previously pleaded no contest to stealing $60,000 from the Eau Claire County Humane Association.

Police learned she needed the money for a house she was building and that she had previously been convicted of embezzlement and theft in eastern Wisconsin in 1999 and 2001.

In court on Thursday, Manydeeds said she lacked remorse.

"You didn't care one iota," he told Wilson.

Prosecutors also said Wilson wasn't sorry for her actions. They said people deserve to have trust when they donate to a nonprofit that the money is actually going to the cause.

The judge read portions of a letter written by humane association leadership which said their feelings toward Wilson are not good. They said they entrusted her with her duties and she betrayed them. They, too, pointed to a lack of remorse.

Wilson told the judge she has spent a lot of time thinking about everything that has happened and she understood there needs to be "some consequences."

She said she recently started working for the VFW and is a Mary Kay consultant. She said money earned from those jobs will go toward restitution.

She became emotional and said she didn't know what to say to take back what she had done.

"I'm sorry for what I did," Wilson said.

Manydeeds began his sentencing by saying there are a number of factors he looks at when deciding what sentence he will hand down including protection of the community, a deterrent for others to do the same, punishment for the defendant, rehab of the defendant and restitution. He said in this case the protection of the community, punishment and restitution are the big ones in this case.

Manydeeds said based on what he had read Wilson is an intelligent person who knows what she is doing.

He referenced her emotion and said he had a hard time hearing her cry because she had done similar things in the past.

The judge said it is important Wilson never touches anyone else's bank account for the rest of her life.

Ultimately, he sentenced her to five years of initial confinement and five years of extended supervision on Count 1 - Theft of a business; five years probation for Count 2 - Fraud against a financial institution and two years of initial confinement and 2 years extended supervision for Count 7 - Theft of a business setting.

Count 2 is consecutive to Count 1 while Count 7 will be served concurrent to Count 1.