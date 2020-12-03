Former 1st-round pick Austin savors fresh start with Packers

Tavon Austin says he still has the same skills he possessed back when his impressive 40-yard dash times helped make him the No. 8 overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft. Austin is eager to showcase that as the Green Bay Packers’ newest acquisition attempts to revive his career. The Packers signed Austin this week to boost a receiving unit that lacks depth beyond three-time Pro Bowl selection Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Allen Lazard.