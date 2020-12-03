Fed official to Eau Claire business leaders: Key to economic recovery – control the virus

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire business leaders heard a generally optimistic economic forecast Thursday from a Federal Reserve official.

But Ron Wirtz, regional outreach director for the Federal Reserve's 9th District (which includes Eau Claire) warned that economic recovery will be much slower until we control the virus which has hobbled many businesses.

Wirtz's comments came during a virtual luncheon sponsored by the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce Thursday.

"The base for a strong economy starts with controlling the virus, until vaccine is widely available," he told the group.

Wirtz says job postings in our regional are rebounding slowly, after bottoming out last March and April. New unemployment claims filed in Wisconsin peaked at 110,000 last spring, "a number I never thought we would see," he said. But those claims have recently dropped back to 13,000 in November. Still, Wirtz said, some of that came because some workers quit looking for jobs.

He says the third quarter of this year has been strong, but a COVID vaccine "will be a game-changer" if it rolls out successfully.

Wirtz says the Federal Reserve believes the economy will need some kind of economic stimulus from the government to get through the next few months.