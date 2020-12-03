Fall Creek boys open season with big win over Altoona

Fall Creek boys open season with big win over AltoonaNew
FALL CREEK (WQOW) - Jayden Fitch scored 31 points and the Fall Creek High School boys basketball team opened its season with a 81-59 win over Altoona High School, the defending Cloverbelt West champions on Thursday.
Fall Creek (1-0) led 46-24 at halftime.
Evan Moss led the Rails (1-1) with 19 points.
Fall Creek is scheduled to host Augusta High School on Saturday. Altoona is scheduled to play at Menomonie High School. The Mustangs beat Regis High School 48-42 on Thursday.
Other local scores from Thursday:
Boys basketball
Flambeau 69, Cornell 24
St. Croix Central 66, Elk Mound 17
Girls basketball
Colfax 74, Elmwood/Plum City 49
Glenwood City 58, Boyceville 41
Elk Mound 58, Spring Valley 26
High school wrestling
Somerset 30, Prescott 26