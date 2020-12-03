Skip to Content

Fall Creek boys open season with big win over Altoona

FALL CREEK (WQOW) - Jayden Fitch scored 31 points and the Fall Creek High School boys basketball team opened its season with a 81-59 win over Altoona High School, the defending Cloverbelt West champions on Thursday.

Fall Creek (1-0) led 46-24 at halftime.

Evan Moss led the Rails (1-1) with 19 points.

Fall Creek is scheduled to host Augusta High School on Saturday. Altoona is scheduled to play at Menomonie High School. The Mustangs beat Regis High School 48-42 on Thursday.

Other local scores from Thursday:

Boys basketball

Flambeau 69, Cornell 24

St. Croix Central 66, Elk Mound 17

Girls basketball

Colfax 74, Elmwood/Plum City 49

Glenwood City 58, Boyceville 41

Elk Mound 58, Spring Valley 26

High school wrestling

Somerset 30, Prescott 26

Hudson hockey blanks Menomonie
