Ex-presidents would get vaccine publicly to boost confidence

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three former presidents say they’d be willing to publicly take a coronavirus vaccine, once one becomes available, to encourage all Americans to get inoculated against a disease that has already killed more than 273,000 people nationwide. Barack Obama said during an episode of SiriusXM’s “The Joe Madison Show” airing Thursday, “I may end up taking it on TV or having it filmed, just so that people know that I trust this science.” A spokesman for Bill Clinton suggested similar. George W. Bush’s chief of staff told CNN that Bush was ready to do similar also. Those comments come as the virus rages nationwide and even though vaccines may not be widely available for months.