Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce creates concierge program

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - When it comes to hiring people from out of town, it's more than attracting them to a job, it's about attracting them to the community too. Now, the Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce has a program to help employers struggling with finding employees with that sort of commitment.

Last week, the chamber launched the Explore Eau Claire Concierge Program. The program will allow employers to have someone with the chamber show potential hires around the city, and parts that matter to them such as schools, parks, and social spaces.



Vice President of Workforce Initiatives Kaylynn Stahlbusch said the strategy will help in the long run because someone who feels like they're a part of the community is more likely to stay in the community.

"I've been in my role for almost two years and one of the things we kept hearing from employers is 'what's that next level of attracting people here and bringing people here and keeping them?'" she said.

The program is only available to businesses that are members of the chamber, and it does come at a cost depending on the chamber's level of involvement.