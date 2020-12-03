COVID-19 vaccine distribution plans remain fluid in the Chippewa Valley

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - As major pharmaceutical companies prepare to roll out COVID-19 vaccines, health officials are preparing to distribute it.

Eau Claire County Health Director Lieske Giese said vaccine distribution plans are being reassessed daily at the local, state and national level.

Giese says right now health care and long-term care facility workers will likely be the first to get vaccinated in our area.

However, officials will also have to plan out who will first get vaccinated within those groups.

"We have very, very many health care workers in Wisconsin, and our first distribution of vaccine from CDC will not be sufficient to vaccinate even all health care workers that are in urgent need of vaccine. So, they'll be some level or prioritization that happens at a state level for that population," Giese said.

Giese adds it'll still be a while after vaccines are widely distributed until we see herd immunity.

More COVID-19 Resources

More WQOW COVID-19 coverage

County by County COVID-19 data

CDC Resources

Global COVID-19 tracker