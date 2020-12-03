COVID-19 case increase continues to slow in the Chippewa Valley

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - Locally, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases across the Chippewa Valley is dropping, but it may be too early to tell how the recent holiday will play a part in our case counts.

Eau Claire County reported 47 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday for a total of 7,956. There have been 49 COVID-19 deaths in the county. No new deaths were reported Thursday.

In Chippewa County, there are 4,990 cases, an increase of 69 from the previous day. Fifty-three county residents have died, meaning no new deaths were reported.

Dunn County now has 2,886 cases which is 23 more than Wednesday. One more county resident died, meaning 14 have died since the pandemic's start. Most of those have come within the past several weeks.

