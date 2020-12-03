Chinese researcher pleads to lying in cancer-smuggling case

BOSTON (AP) — A medical researcher authorities say tried to smuggle vials of cancer research material out of the U.S. to his native China by hiding it in a sock inside his luggage pleaded guilty to a related charge. Federal prosecutors in Boston say 31-year-old Zaosong Zheng pleaded guilty to making false statements. Under terms of a plea agreement, he will be deported. Zheng had originally been charged with smuggling. But Zheng’s attorney pointed out that his client did not plead guilty to any stealing or smuggling charges, only to lying to a customs agent. Authorities say Zheng was arrested last December at Logan Airport with vials of cancer cells in a sock in a suitcase.