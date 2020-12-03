California church sees victory in order from high court

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lawyers for a church with more than 160 congregations across California say they will seek an immediate court order allowing indoor worship after the Supreme Court told a lower federal court to reexamine state coronavirus restrictions on church services. The victory Thursday for Pasadena-based Harvest Rock Church and Harvest International Ministry follows a recent high court ruling in favor of churches and synagogues in New York. The Supreme Court order came the day after restaurants gained some traction in their challenge to a Los Angeles County ban on outdoor dining. The cases represent rare gains in legal challenges of COVID-19 regulations.