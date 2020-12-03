Brexit broken record: Trade deal close but big issues remain

LONDON (AP) — European Union officials say that remaining differences in post-Brexit trade talks can’t be bridged in “a matter of hours” despite rumors of an imminent decisive breakthrough. Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney on Thursday urged EU negotiators holed up with their U.K. counterparts in London on a diet of legal texts and takeout pizza to hold their nerve. He said that “if we do that, there’s a good chance that we can get a deal across the line in the next few days.”