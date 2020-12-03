Area senators react to Wisconsin Senate not meeting this month

Wisc. (WQOW) - The Wisconsin Senate will not take up any COVID-19 relief measures before January, and local senators are weighing in on the decision to wait.

As News 18 previously reported, incoming Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu told the Associated Press he has not yet reviewed a package of roughly 50 coronavirus-related proposals put forward by Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos late Tuesday.

Republican Senator Kathy Bernier of Chippewa Falls said it was a collective decision of the Senate to not meet this month.

Democratic Governor Tony Evers has urged swift action before federal money runs out. Senator Bernier said she wants to be deliberate about her decision on the relief bills and that it's not a bad idea to pause.

"I just began looking through some of the proposals that the Assembly has put out there also what the governor has put out. In addition, Speaker Pelosi is now finally at the table to talk about how the federal government can assist us," Bernier said.

Democratic Senator Patty Schachtner of Somerset said the majority party, which is the GOP, decides when they're going to meet and said lawmakers should have convened a long time ago.

"I think it's an absolute insult to every single Wisconsinite who is hungry, in a hospital, waiting for unemployment, the list goes on and on and on, local governments, school districts, to just ignore them because they don't want to collaborate and work together," Schachtner said.

It's been more than 200 days since the legislature last met, which was back in April.