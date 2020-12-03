AP source: Twins, closer Rogers agree to $6 million contract

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins and closer Taylor Rogers have agreed to a $6 million, one-year contract, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract had not yet been finalized. Rogers compiled a 4.05 ERA in 21 appearances with nine saves and two blown chances in the abbreviated 60-game season. The left-hander was the last remaining Twins player eligible for arbitration. Rogers took a step back in 2020 after notching 30 saves with 90 strikeouts over 69 innings in 2019.