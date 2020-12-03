Afghan officials: Suicide car bomber kills 3 intel officers

GARDEZ, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials say a suicide car bomber killed three intelligence officers in an attack on a security convoy patrolling in eastern Paktia province. The provincial governor says that the explosion occurred on Thursday evening and left 19 civilians wounded and several stores partially destroyed. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. It comes as Afghan government representatives and the Taliban have made progress in peace talks underway in Qatar, and agreed on rules and procedures for the negotiations. The talks are a U.S.-brokered effort to get the warring sides to negotiate an end to the country’s decades of war and violence.