A look inside a virtual classroom

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- Whether you're a student, parent or teacher, learning looks a lot different this year. Many school districts have transitioned to virtual learning due to the pandemic, but what exactly does that look like?

Chi-Hi students in Nick Gagnon's AP Physics class typically learn hands on in the classroom, but since Chippewa Falls schools have gone fully remote, they've been learning through Google Meet.

From school buildings, teachers launch the program and use SMART Boards and websites to present their lessons. From home, students can view the presentations live through the website.

"It's a lot of new technology, new hardware, lot of new software," said Gagnon.

Teachers can still communicate with students over webcam, but most students News 18 spoke with say it's been harder to learn the material that way.

"I have three AP classes online right now, and they're no fun online. They're torture," said one student in Gagnon's class.

Students at Halmstad Elementary are under the same learning format, and teachers say it's sometimes a challenge to get them to focus.

"When you're in your house, you're just distracted," said Jayne Jochimsen, a third grade teacher at Halmstad Elementary. "It's not your learning environment, it's your play environment."

Spending hours on a computer can be a challenge for teachers too.

"It's emotionally and physically draining," Jochimsen said. "But when I see them on the screen, I still have that same feeling of energy. When they pop on the screen and I can say hi to them, that's all I need."

Despite the difficulties, students and staff are thankful to continue to be together online, realizing no matter what, safety always comes first.

"At the end of the day, I'd rather have us be safe and our families be safe than to have us go back to school prematurely and there be another outbreak," said another student in Gagnon's class.

"It makes us all appreciate each other a little bit more and the fact that we want to be together," Gagnon said.

Both teachers say most students have done well adjusting to remote learning, but grades for some high school classes in particular have gone down due to difficulties learning online.

Earlier this week, News 18 reported that the Eau Claire Area School District will return to it's blended learning model on December 10, but the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District is not scheduled to restart in person until January 21.