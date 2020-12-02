WI, Eau Claire Co. avg. COVID case increases at lowest level since October

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - If you are looking for some good news in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, here it is: The seven-day average case increase in Wisconsin and in Eau Claire County is at the lowest level it's been at since late October.

Right now, Wisconsin is averaging 3,664 cases per day over a seven-day span. The last time it was that low was October 23.

Eau Claire County's seven-day average is 74. It was most recently that low on October 25.

While those numbers look promising, health officials say to hold off on popping a top with friends to celebrate as case counts are expected to increase in the weeks following Thanksgiving.

The numbers are also still much higher than they were prior to starting to spike in September.

As of Wednesday, Wisconsin has had 395,090 positive COVID-19 cases. A total of 3,502 Wisconsinites have died.

In terms of local data, Eau Claire County has had 7,909 positive cases since the spring, an increase of 55 over Tuesday. A 59th Eau Claire County resident has also died.

In Chippewa County, cases increased by 127 to a total of 4,921. Fifty-three county residents have died from COVID-19.

Dunn County has 2,863 positive COVID-19 tests, an increase of 34 from the previous day. There have been 13 deaths in the county.