December means we’re on the last leg of losing daylight

The second day of Meteorological winter started nearly as cold as the first. As we traverse through this typically snowy month, we'll make the last leg of the trip towards our "shortest day of the year".

Sunrise times will inch towards 7:43 am which is the latest any sunrise will occur in Eau Claire. Sunsets will start becoming later and later after the Winter Solstice on December 21st.

The earliest sunset is around 4:24 pm which will occur December 9th through the 11th. Starting December 3rd, we'll see less than 9 hours of daylight each day through January 9th.

Temperatures the next 7 days will climb towards 40 during the day and sit in the 20's overnight. A weak wave will bring some cloud cover overnight Wednesday into Thursday, but anticipate plenty of sunshine the next week.

Winds will increase throughout the day Wednesday which will hold wind chills in the low 30's. Wind speeds will range from 5 to 15 mph Wednesday afternoon and they'll eventually gust over 20 mph through Thursday.

There is no rain, snow or any other type of precipitation in the forecast through the next 7 days.