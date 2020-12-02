Vote: Markquart giving back to 10 nonprofits

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The Markquart Gives Back donation is allowing you to give feedback on which local nonprofits deserve a boost.

The Markquart dealerships will give away $50,000 spread between 10 organizations which get $5,000 each.

In order to pick who gets a donation, Markquart is asking you to vote for your favorite nonprofit.

Out of hundreds of Chippewa Valley nonprofits, the top 10 will receive the money.

Markquart officials say many charities might be struggling to stay afloat during the pandemic, so it is especially important for them to support the community this year.

"The Markquart family of dealerships have been blessed by the support of the Chippewa Valley for over 50 years and we're just grateful to be in a position to help the many local organizations that help keep the Chippewa Valley strong," said Amy Dachel, executive manager of Markquart Toyota.

Voting has already started and the deadline is 5 p.m. on December 11. You can vote here.