Van Orden says he’s ‘not involved’ in election lawsuit

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WXOW) – A lawsuit filed Tuesday to overturn the results of Wisconsin’s November election for president have a La Crosse area connection.

Former Trump team attorney Sidney Powell filed the lawsuit in federal court in Milwaukee. The suit alleges massive fraud throughout the state including La Crosse County.

It said, in part, that due to the voting machines used in the state, the software inflated numbers for Biden and Democratic candidates down the ticket.

The lawsuit asks for, in part, the de-certification of the Wisconsin election results then “to certify the results of the General Election for Office of the President in favor of President Donald Trump.”

Late last month, as part of a series of 184 random public audits across the state, election workers in La Crosse found no discrepancies between the machine count and a hand count of the ballots cast.

One of the plaintiffs listed in the lawsuit, which can be read below, is La Crosse County Republican Party Chair Bill Feehan. The other is former 3rd District Congressional candidate Derrick Van Orden.

However, in a statement on his Twitter page Tuesday afternoon, Van Orden said his name was being used without his permission.

I learned through social media today that my name was included in a lawsuit without my permission. To be clear, I am not involved in the lawsuit seeking to overturn the election in Wisconsin. — Derrick Van Orden (@derrickvanorden) December 1, 2020

Van Orden said in a statement. “To be clear, I am not involved in the lawsuit seeking to overturn the election in Wisconsin.”

Van Orden lost to Rep. Ron Kind in the November election.

Feehan has not yet responded to a request from WXOW for comment.

feehan-lawsuit

