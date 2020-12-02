Vaccine 1st puts spotlight on German pharma company BioNTech

MAINZ, Germany (AP) — News that British regulators have granted emergency authorization to the first rigorously tested coronavirus vaccine marked a turning point in the global effort curb the pandemic. It also put a spotlight on the little-known biotechnology company that helped develop the shot. BioNTech’s use of gene technology to beat the virus was key to the rapid development of the vaccine together with U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer. Founded twelve years ago by two German scientists with Turkish roots, BioNTech specializes in harnessing so-called messenger RNA to train the immune system to attack hostile invaders.