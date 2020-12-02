US won’t seek death penalty in Planned Parenthood case

Federal prosecutors say they won’t seek the death penalty against a man accused of killing three people and injuring nine others at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado in 2015. U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn submitted a one-sentence notice Wednesday of the decision on Robert Dear’s prosecution in federal court. It did not include any explanation. The move comes a year after Dear was charged in federal court after his prosecution in state court stalled. He had repeatedly been deemed incompetent to stand trial. Dear has insisted he is competent.